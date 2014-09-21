Uma Devi KhatriTun Tun. Born 11 July 1923. Died 24 November 2004
Uma Devi Khatri
1923-07-11
Uma Devi Khatri Biography (Wikipedia)
Tun Tun (11 July 1923 – 24 November 2003) was the screen name of Indian playback singer and actress-comedian, Uma Devi Khatri, who was called "Hindi cinema's first-ever comedienne".
