Bad Lip ReadingFormed 2011
Bad Lip Reading
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3278fc5-9e86-447a-a004-01d66ae01125
Bad Lip Reading Biography (Wikipedia)
Bad Lip Reading is a YouTube channel created and run by a man who humorously lip-reads onto real clips of politics, tv shows, films, and so on. He deliberately does it badly for comedic effect, hence the name. Rolling Stone described the channel as "the breakout hit" of the 2012 United States presidential cycle. As of January 2018, the Bad Lip Reading YouTube channel had amassed over 7 million subscribers and over a billion views across its videos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bad Lip Reading Tracks
Sort by
Seagulls! (Stop It Now)
Bad Lip Reading
Seagulls! (Stop It Now)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seagulls! (Stop It Now)
Last played on
Bad Lip Reading Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist