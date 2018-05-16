Bad Lip Reading is a YouTube channel created and run by a man who humorously lip-reads onto real clips of politics, tv shows, films, and so on. He deliberately does it badly for comedic effect, hence the name. Rolling Stone described the channel as "the breakout hit" of the 2012 United States presidential cycle. As of January 2018, the Bad Lip Reading YouTube channel had amassed over 7 million subscribers and over a billion views across its videos.