Michael Raucheisen Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Raucheisen (9 February 1889, Rain, Swabia - 27 May 1984, Beatenberg) was a German pianist and song accompanist.
Die Doppelgänger (Schwanengesang, D 957)
