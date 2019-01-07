The Bangles
1981
The Bangles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bangles are an American pop rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1981. They scored several hit singles during the 1980s. The band's hits include "Walk Like an Egyptian", Billboard magazine's number-one single of 1987; two number-two hits, "Manic Monday" and "A Hazy Shade of Winter"; and their 1989 number-one single "Eternal Flame".
Their classic line-up consisted of Michael Steele on bass and vocals, founding members Susanna Hoffs on vocals and rhythm guitar, Debbi Peterson on drums and vocals, and Vicki Peterson on lead guitar and vocals. The band currently consists of Hoffs, Debbi Peterson and Vicki Peterson, and Annette Zilinskas.
Eternal Flame
The Bangles
Eternal Flame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlxt.jpglink
Eternal Flame
Last played on
Manic Monday
The Bangles
Manic Monday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlxt.jpglink
Manic Monday
Last played on
Walk Like An Egyptian
The Bangles
Walk Like An Egyptian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btyh1.jpglink
Walk Like An Egyptian
Last played on
If She Knew What She Wants
The Bangles
If She Knew What She Wants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlxt.jpglink
If She Knew What She Wants
Last played on
Going Down To Liverpool
The Bangles
Going Down To Liverpool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlxt.jpglink
Going Down To Liverpool
Last played on
