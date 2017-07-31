Filthy Friends is a rock supergroup that formed in 2012, originally to perform live covers of David Bowie songs. Its members are Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney, Peter Buck of R.E.M., Kurt Bloch and Scott McCaughey of the Minus 5, Bill Rieflin of King Crimson and Linda Pitmon of The Baseball Project and Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3. In October 2016, the group released its first song, "Despierta" (Spanish for "awake"), which criticized then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, as part of the 30 Days, 30 Songs project. The group intends to release its debut album in 2017. "Any Kind of Crowd", the group's debut single, was released on March 1, 2017, with a 7" release that includes a cover of the song "Editions of You" on Kill Rock Stars the following April 22. Their debut album, Invitation, was announced June 20 along with lead single "The Arrival".