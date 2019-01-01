J Majik
J Majik Biography (Wikipedia)
J Majik (born Jamie Spratling, Northwood, England) has been a drum and bass DJ since his early teens in the early 1990s. He released his first track in 1992 (as DJ Dextrous) on the Planet Earth record label. By 1994, he had changed his stage name to the current moniker (because there was already another DJ Dextrous within the scene with a following) recording with Suburban Base Records, and was releasing tracks on the Metalheadz label. Since then Majik has released tracks on the Mo' Wax label, and now runs his own label, Infrared. He also makes music under the names Innervisions and Infrared.
J Majik Tracks
Love Is Not A Game (Dilinja Remix) (feat. Kathy Brown)
Love Is Not A Game (Dilinja Remix) (feat. Kathy Brown)
Your Sound
Your Sound
Repertoire
Repertoire
Set Me Free
Set Me Free
Give It Up
Give It Up
Arabian Nights
Arabian Nights
Love Is Not A Game (feat. Kathy Brown)
Love Is Not A Game (feat. Kathy Brown)
Reptile
Reptile
Sundown (J Majik Remix)
Sundown (J Majik Remix)
So Bliss
So Bliss
Love Is Not A Game (Full Intention Remix) (feat. Kathy Brown)
Love Is Not A Game (Full Intention Remix) (feat. Kathy Brown)
Day I Left
Day I Left
Your Sound (SB81 Remix)
Your Sound (SB81 Remix)
Love Is Not A Game (Dillinja Remix)
Love Is Not A Game (Dillinja Remix)
Space Invader (feat. Hatiras)
Space Invader (feat. Hatiras)
Love Is Not A Game (feat. Dillinja)
Love Is Not A Game (feat. Dillinja)
Crazy World (feat. Kathy Brown)
Crazy World (feat. Kathy Brown)
Lush Life
Lush Life
Metrosound
Metrosound
Spaced Invader (feat. Hatiras)
Spaced Invader (feat. Hatiras)
Repertoire (Plot Twist Remix)
Repertoire (Plot Twist Remix)
