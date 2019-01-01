J Majik (born Jamie Spratling, Northwood, England) has been a drum and bass DJ since his early teens in the early 1990s. He released his first track in 1992 (as DJ Dextrous) on the Planet Earth record label. By 1994, he had changed his stage name to the current moniker (because there was already another DJ Dextrous within the scene with a following) recording with Suburban Base Records, and was releasing tracks on the Metalheadz label. Since then Majik has released tracks on the Mo' Wax label, and now runs his own label, Infrared. He also makes music under the names Innervisions and Infrared.