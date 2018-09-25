Ewen Vernal (born 27 February 1964) is a Scottish musician.

Born in Glasgow to a musical family, Vernal began taking piano lessons at 8 years old — inspired by a Beatles-singing mother and a choir-leading, saxophone-playing father. Singing competitions and local talent contests followed, but it was not until his teenage years that the bass guitar became the focus of his musical aspirations. Discovering an old guitar in the family loft with only a single low E-string left, he started to pick out bass-lines from favourite records, finally graduating to the real thing at 16 years old.

From the early 1980s, Vernal began playing in a variety of Glasgow-based bands and some jazz residencies throughout Scotland until, after some persuasion from their drummer, joined newly signed Deacon Blue in the autumn of 1986—until 1994, the band enjoyed worldwide success. In 1997 Vernal joined Capercaillie, of which he is still a member.

He has appeared with the Scottish progressive rock singer Fish, English folk star Kate Rusby, Hue & Cry, Lou Reed, Michael Brecker, Chris Rea, and many more.