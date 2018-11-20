Helga DerneschBorn 3 February 1939
Helga Dernesch (born 3 February 1939) is an Austrian soprano and mezzo-soprano. Her career has taken her through four successive phases: from mezzo-soprano to lyric soprano to dramatic soprano, and after about 1980 back to mezzo again. "Her voice had great richness and power, and her strikingly handsome stage appearance and intense acting made her a compelling performer."
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
Wagner: Die Walkure: Ride Of The Valkyries
Wagner: Die Walkure: Ride Of The Valkyries
Wagner: Die Walkure: Ride Of The Valkyries
O namenlose Freude! From Fidelio Act 2
O namenlose Freude! From Fidelio Act 2
O namenlose Freude! From Fidelio Act 2
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 03
Proms 1971: Prom 17
