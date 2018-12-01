Richard DeringEnglish renaissance composer. Born 1580. Died 1630
Richard Dering
1580
Richard Dering Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Dering (c. 1580–1630) — also Deering, Dearing, Diringus, etc. — was an English Renaissance composer during the era of late Tudor music. He is noted for his pioneering use of compositional techniques which anticipated the advent of Baroque music in England. Some of his surviving choral works are part of the repertoire of Anglican church music today.
Despite being English, he lived and worked most of his life in the Spanish-dominated South Netherlands owing to his Roman Catholic faith.
Richard Dering Tracks
Quem vidistis, pastores?
Richard Dering
Quem vidistis, pastores?
Quem vidistis, pastores?
Pavan No 4 in five parts
Richard Dering
Pavan No 4 in five parts
Pavan No 4 in five parts
Pavan à 5
Richard Dering
Pavan à 5
Pavan à 5
Factum Est Silentium
Richard Dering
Factum Est Silentium
Factum Est Silentium
Ardens est cor meum
Richard Dering
Ardens est cor meum
Ardens est cor meum
Quem vidistis patores
Richard Dering
Quem vidistis patores
Quem vidistis patores
