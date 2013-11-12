Irving CaesarBorn 4 July 1895. Died 18 December 1996
Irving Caesar
1895-07-04
Irving Caesar Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Caesar (born Isidor Keiser, July 4, 1895 – December 18, 1996) was an American lyricist and theater composer who wrote lyrics for numerous song standards including "Swanee", "Sometimes I'm Happy", "Crazy Rhythm", and "Tea for Two", one of the most frequently recorded tunes ever written. In 1972 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame
Irving Caesar Tracks
Crazy Rhythm
Irving Caesar
Crazy Rhythm
Last played on
Swanee (feat. Irving Caesar)
George Gershwin
Swanee (feat. Irving Caesar)
Last played on
