Binary Star US hip-hop group. Formed 1998
Binary Star
1998
Binary Star Biography (Wikipedia)
Binary Star is a hip-hop project by rapper One Be Lo, and formerly a duo with rapper Senim Silla. Formed in 1998, the pair met and formed the group during their time in Hiawatha Correctional Facility.
Binary Star Tracks
Glen Close
Glen Close
