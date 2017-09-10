Freddie ReddBorn 29 May 1928
Freddie Redd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f30eb5d7-5513-495c-9ad6-9e81cac7bb1f
Freddie Redd Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie Redd (born May 29, 1928) is an American hard-bop pianist and composer. He is probably best known for writing music to accompany The Connection (1959), a play by Jack Gelber.
