Big Al DowningBorn 9 January 1940. Died 4 July 2005
Big Al Downing
1940-01-09
Big Al Downing Biography (Wikipedia)
Al Downing (January 9, 1940 – July 4, 2005), later known as Big Al Downing, was an American entertainer, singer, songwriter, and pianist. He received the Billboard's New Artist of the Year and the Single of the Year Award in 1979. He was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame and was a frequent performer at the Grand Ole Opry. Downing was nominated as Best New Artist by the Academy of Country Music and appeared on Hee Haw, Nashville Now, and Dick Clark's American Bandstand television programs.
Big Al Downing Tracks
Down On The Farm
I'll Be Holding On
When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again
I Feel Good
Miss Lucy
