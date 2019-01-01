Tazenda is a Sardinian ethnic pop-rock band. The group was formed in Sardinia in 1988 by Andrea Parodi, Gigi Camedda and Gino Marielli. The group's music is characterized by the influence from traditional Sardinian music; the lyrics of most of its songs are in Sardinian language (especially in its Logudorese dialectal variety) rather than Italian.

The name of the band was taken from Second Foundation, a novel of the Foundation series by Isaac Asimov. In the novel the planet "Tazenda" (the name of which comes from the English expression "Star's End") plays an important role. The choice, according to Tazenda, of this name was because of an assonance with their own language.