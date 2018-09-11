Denis Wick (born 1931) is a British influential orchestral trombonist. He is also an internationally respected brass teacher and designer of brass mutes and mouthpieces. On retirement in 1989 he was awarded the International Trombone Association's annual award; he served as their president 2004-2006.

Wick was born in Braintree, Essex and attended King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford, and Luton Grammar School. He taught himself the trombone from the age of 10 when he received an instrument from the Chelmsford Salvation Army band. He played with the band until the age of 15 and soon joined Luton Brass Band which was enjoying considerable national success at the time. At the age of 16 he heard his first orchestral concert, and Malcolm Arnold's trumpet playing so inspired him that he decided to pursue a career in playing.

His family was not well off so, in an unusual step at that time, his mother started work to fund his studies. He spent a year at the Royal Academy of Music from 1950, but claims he was frustrated with not learning anything there. Sid Langston was the professor, but he all but refused to pass on any of his experience in case his students 'stole' his work.