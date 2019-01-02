The Advisory Circle is an alias of electronic musician Jon Brooks (along with King of Woolworths). His releases as The Advisory Circle are on the Ghost Box Music label.

The Advisory Circle's first release was Mind How You Go, issued as a 3" CD in 2005.

An extensive feature in The Wire magazine explored Brooks' fascination with public information films from the 1970s. He describes his sound as "Everything's fine, but there is something not quite right about it."

Brooks also releases music, under his own name and a variety of alter-egos, with similar musical influences (such as soundtrack music and library music), emotional atmospheres, and conceptual themes to The Advisory Circle material, through his own label Café Kaput.