János Fusz (Johann Evangelist Fuss) (15 June, baptised on the 16th 1777 in Tolna, Hungary – 9 March 1819), aged 41, was a Hungarian composer. Although he composed in many different genres, he was highly popular during his lifetime for his many songs, earning recognition from Beethoven among others.

