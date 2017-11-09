János FuszBorn 15 June 1777. Died 9 March 1819
János Fusz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1777-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f3003ca3-d0c3-4dd6-82ee-f10034e83ce3
János Fusz Biography (Wikipedia)
János Fusz (Johann Evangelist Fuss) (15 June, baptised on the 16th 1777 in Tolna, Hungary – 9 March 1819), aged 41, was a Hungarian composer. Although he composed in many different genres, he was highly popular during his lifetime for his many songs, earning recognition from Beethoven among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
János Fusz Tracks
Sort by
Quartet for flute, viola, cello and guitar
János Fusz
Quartet for flute, viola, cello and guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quartet for flute, viola, cello and guitar
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist