Pendulum was an ambient house band active from 1994–1997. The group formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1994.

Pendulum was a partnership between two Melbourne DJs Noel M and Julian W. They released their first single in 1995 with "I Need You", which reached #1 in Australian Dance charts within three weeks after its release. After its success, Pendulum released "Awesome Party/Insecurity" the following year in 1996. The song was a minor hit compared to "I Need You". In 1997, "Coma" was released proving to be their biggest hit, appearing on the Triple J Hottest 100, 1997 and peaking at #32 on the chart. Extensive support from English and European DJs including Pete Tong and Sasha gave this song international recognition. Shortly after that release, their only album 3 Knocks was released, which featured all the above singles, new songs, and remixes on two discs. This album was for some time Australia's highest selling Independent release.

After the release of 3 Knocks, the group disbanded in early 1998 to pursue other interests. In 2011 these two producers came together under the name Inauditus, an electronic music project.