NosferatuUK gothic rock band. Formed 1988
Nosferatu
1988
Nosferatu Biography (Wikipedia)
Nosferatu is an English second wave gothic rock band. In 2018 the members are Tim Vic (vocals and guitar), Damien DeVille (lead guitar), Thom (bass guitar) and Belle Starr (drums).
Nosferatu Tracks
Leave Me Forever In The Dark
Leave Me Forever In The Dark
Leave Me Forever In The Dark
When Angels Cry
When Angels Cry
When Angels Cry
Upcoming Events
17
Mar
2019
Nosferatu, Children On Stun
100 Club, London, UK
