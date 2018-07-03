Ola KvernbergBorn 16 June 1981
Ola Kvernberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2f0bc81-b257-4ed4-b4e9-b38ab393619a
Ola Kvernberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Ola Kvernberg (born 16 June 1981) is a Norwegian jazz musician known for his virtuosic string swing violin playing and his international performances. He is the son of traditional musicians Liv Rypdal Kvernberg and Torbjørn Kvernberg, and the brother of traditional musicians Kari Kvernberg Dajani and fiddler Jorun Marie Kvernberg, and grandson of the fiddler and traditional music composer Peter L. Rypdal. Kvernberg studied classical violin from the age of nine, and won 3rd prize in a great classical violin competition in Italy when he was fourteen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ola Kvernberg Tracks
Sort by
Caterpillar
Ola Kvernberg
Caterpillar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caterpillar
Last played on
Black lemon
Ola Kvernberg
Black lemon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black lemon
Last played on
Credits
Ola Kvernberg
Credits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Credits
Last played on
Ola Kvernberg Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist