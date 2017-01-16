The Moodists were an Australian post-punk band which formed in late 1980 by Dave Graney on lead vocals, Clare Moore on drums and Steve Miller on guitar, all from punk group, the Sputniks. They added bass guitarist, Chris Walsh, in early 1981, and in April 1983 added guitarist, Mick Turner (ex-Sick Things, Fungus Brains). They issued their sole studio album, Thirsty's Calling, in April 1984. Turner left in January 1985 and the group disbanded in 1987.