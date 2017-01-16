The MoodistsFormed 1980. Disbanded 1987
The Moodists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2ebcb47-0914-4e59-a04f-aec41f34fbab
The Moodists Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moodists were an Australian post-punk band which formed in late 1980 by Dave Graney on lead vocals, Clare Moore on drums and Steve Miller on guitar, all from punk group, the Sputniks. They added bass guitarist, Chris Walsh, in early 1981, and in April 1983 added guitarist, Mick Turner (ex-Sick Things, Fungus Brains). They issued their sole studio album, Thirsty's Calling, in April 1984. Turner left in January 1985 and the group disbanded in 1987.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Moodists Tracks
Sort by
Bullet Train (John Peel Session 2nd July 1985)
The Moodists
Bullet Train (John Peel Session 2nd July 1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Justice And Money Too
The Moodists
Justice And Money Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Justice And Money Too
Last played on
Take The Red Carpet Out Of Town
The Moodists
Take The Red Carpet Out Of Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The Red Carpet (Out Of Town) (John Peel session 7.2.1985)
The Moodists
Take The Red Carpet (Out Of Town) (John Peel session 7.2.1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Other Man (John Peel 7.02.1985)
The Moodists
Other Man (John Peel 7.02.1985)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Other Man (John Peel 7.02.1985)
Last played on
The Moodists Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist