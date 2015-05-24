The Serpent Power'60s psych band led by David Melzer
The Serpent Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2eabb6e-a771-466f-9b69-40244dcbb936
The Serpent Power Tracks
Sort by
The Endless Tunnel
The Serpent Power
The Endless Tunnel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Endless Tunnel
Last played on
Lucifer's Dreambox
Serpent Power
Lucifer's Dreambox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mkl33.jpglink
Lucifer's Dreambox
Last played on
The Man Who Shrunk The World
Serpent Power
The Man Who Shrunk The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mkl33.jpglink
The Man Who Shrunk The World
Last played on
Back to artist