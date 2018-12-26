Matthew James Terry (born 20 May 1993) is an English singer-songwriter. In 2016, he was crowned as the winner of the thirteenth series of The X Factor UK. He is best known for his debut single, "When Christmas Comes Around", which was released in the United Kingdom on 11 December 2016, and peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart. His debut album entitled Trouble was released on 24 November 2017 and charted at 29.