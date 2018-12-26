Matt TerryBritish singer. Born 20 May 1993
Matt Terry
Matt Terry Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew James Terry (born 20 May 1993) is an English singer-songwriter. In 2016, he was crowned as the winner of the thirteenth series of The X Factor UK. He is best known for his debut single, "When Christmas Comes Around", which was released in the United Kingdom on 11 December 2016, and peaked at number three on the UK Singles Chart. His debut album entitled Trouble was released on 24 November 2017 and charted at 29.
Matt Terry Performances & Interviews
- 'Dig deep' X Factor winner Matt Terry reveals Nicole Scherzinger's inspirational advicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lcs8t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lcs8t.jpg2016-12-14T10:02:00.000ZX Factor winner Matt Terry introduces his Radio 1 Track of the Day When Christmas Comes Around.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lcsd3
'Dig deep' X Factor winner Matt Terry reveals Nicole Scherzinger's inspirational advice
- Amy Wadge on writing the big X-Factor Christmas single with Ed Sheeranhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l33bt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l33bt.jpg2016-12-12T12:08:29.000ZEd Sheeran & Amy Wadge wrote a Christmas song in October - & wondered if Simon Cowell might want it. Six weeks later, X-Factor winner Matt Terry belted it out in the grand final.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l30zk
Amy Wadge on writing the big X-Factor Christmas single with Ed Sheeran
Matt Terry Tracks
When Christmas Comes Around
When Christmas Comes Around
Súbeme La Radio (feat. Sean Paul & Matt Terry)
Súbeme La Radio (feat. Sean Paul & Matt Terry)
Try
Try
Subeme La Radio (Radio Edit)
Subeme La Radio (Radio Edit)
Sucker For You
Sucker For You
The Thing About Love
The Thing About Love
