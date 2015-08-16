Frank SkinnerAmerican composer and arranger. Born 31 December 1897. Died 9 October 1968
Frank Skinner
1897-12-31
Frank Skinner Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Skinner (December 31, 1897 – October 9, 1968) was an American film composer and arranger.
Frank Skinner Tracks
March of Hate; The Spider; End Title
Frank Skinner
