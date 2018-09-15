Suburban LawnsFormed 1979. Disbanded 1985
Suburban Lawns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2e5a6f8-e72e-46a7-8e2e-34960339220a
Suburban Lawns Biography (Wikipedia)
Suburban Lawns were an American post-punk band formed in Long Beach, California in 1978 by CalArts students William "Vex Billingsgate" Ranson and Sue "Su Tissue" McLane. They later recruited Richard "Frankie Ennui" Whitney, Charles "Chuck Roast" Rodriguez, and John "John Gleur" McBurney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suburban Lawns Tracks
Sort by
Janitor
Suburban Lawns
Janitor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Janitor
Last played on
Suburban Lawns Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist