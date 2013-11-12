Betty ComdenBorn 3 May 1917. Died 23 November 2006
Betty Comden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2df411a-b683-43d4-afea-78cd1dd647f1
Betty Comden Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Comden (born Basya Cohen, May 3, 1917 – November 23, 2006) was one-half of the musical-comedy duo Comden and Green, who provided lyrics, libretti, and screenplays to some of the most beloved and successful Hollywood musicals and Broadway shows of the mid-20th century. Her writing partnership with Adolph Green, called "the longest running creative partnership in theatre history", lasted for six decades, during which time they collaborated with other leading entertainment figures such as the famed "Freed Unit" at MGM, Jule Styne and Leonard Bernstein, and wrote the musical comedy film Singin' in the Rain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Betty Comden Tracks
Sort by
Carried Away (feat. Betty Comden & Adolph Green)
Leonard Bernstein
Carried Away (feat. Betty Comden & Adolph Green)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Carried Away (feat. Betty Comden & Adolph Green)
Last played on
You Can Count On Me
Frank Sinatra
You Can Count On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
You Can Count On Me
On the Town
Gene Kelly
On the Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
On the Town
You're Awful
Frank Sinatra
You're Awful
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
You're Awful
When You Walk Down Main Street with Me
Roger Edens
When You Walk Down Main Street with Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
When You Walk Down Main Street with Me
Come Up to My Place
Frank Sinatra
Come Up to My Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Come Up to My Place
Prehistoric Man
Ann Miller
Prehistoric Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Prehistoric Man
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
Leonard Bernstein
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Feel Like I'm Not Out of Bed Yet
Moses Supposes
Roger Edens
Moses Supposes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Moses Supposes
Last played on
Betty Comden Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist