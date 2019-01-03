Mamas Gun is a five-piece London based band whose fourth album, “Golden Days”, was released in 2018 on their independent label Candelion. Their first album “Routes to Riches” successfully broke them in Japan where they became the most played international artist on Japanese radio in 2009. They have since toured and performed all over the world, particularly broadening their profile in South East Asia in places such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Singapore. They have supported the likes of Level 42, Beverley Knight, Raphael Saadiq and Ben l'Oncle Soul. Since the release of "Routes to Riches", they have released two more albums. The Life and Soul (2011) and Cheap Hotel (2014).

The band is named after Erykah Badu album Mama's Gun.