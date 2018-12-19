Nina KinertBorn 26 September 1983
Nina Kinert
Nina Kinert Biography (Wikipedia)
Nina Kinert Levahn (born Nina Micaela Kinert, 26 September 1983), is a Swedish musician/artist. Her sound is a mix between pop, folk and electronic music.
Nina Kinert Tracks
Hymn For You To Sing
Nina Kinert
November Skies (Junkie Kid Remix) (feat. Tomas Barfod & Nina Kinert)
Carnage
November Skies (feat. Nina Kinert)
Tomas Barfod
Busy Baby (Beacon Remix) (feat. Nina Kinert)
Tomas Barfod
House Shoes (feat. Nina Kinert)
Nadastrom
House Shoes feat. Nina K
Nadastrom
