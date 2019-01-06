She Drew the GunFormed 28 February 2013
She Drew the Gun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0xhb.jpg
2013-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2d9b9f6-7d55-44d3-a6c3-b3695e2b03b2
She Drew the Gun Performances & Interviews
- She Drew The Gun on what's it like to play at South by Southwesthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x950c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x950c.jpg2017-03-18T21:21:00.000ZJoin Liverpool band She Drew The Gun as they navigate the world's biggest music festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x92bx
She Drew The Gun on what's it like to play at South by Southwest
- She Drew The Gun - Since You Were Not Minehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r7vnn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r7vnn.jpg2015-05-13T16:33:00.000ZThe Liverpool based band perform Since You Were Not Mine in session at Maida Valehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r9vpm
She Drew The Gun - Since You Were Not Mine
- She Drew The Gun - Poem (Maida Vale session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r7vn9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r7vn9.jpg2015-05-13T16:15:00.000ZThe Liverpool based BBC Introducing band perform Poem in session at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r7ycr
She Drew The Gun - Poem (Maida Vale session)
- She Drew The Gun - Or So I Thought (Maida Vale session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r7wgf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r7wgf.jpg2015-05-13T16:15:00.000ZThe Liverpool based BBC Introducing band perform Or So I thought in session at Maida Valehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r7yjp
She Drew The Gun - Or So I Thought (Maida Vale session)
- She Drew The Gun - Pebbles (Maida Vale session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r7vn2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r7vn2.jpg2015-05-13T16:15:00.000ZThe Liverpool based BBC Introducing band perform Pebbles in session at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r7z9m
She Drew The Gun - Pebbles (Maida Vale session)
She Drew the Gun Tracks
Resister
Last played on
Ocean Song
Last played on
Arm Yourself
Last played on
Wolf And Bird (6 Music Session, 2 Oct 2018)
Something For The Pain
Last played on
Resister (6 Music Session, 2nd Oct 2018)
Last played on
Revolution Of Mind
Last played on
Playlists featuring She Drew the Gun
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
She Drew The Gun, Ed Harcourt, The Modern Strangers, Tom Smith and Sam Johnson
Union Chapel, London, UK
20
Feb
2019
She Drew The Gun
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
21
Feb
2019
She Drew The Gun, Man & The Echo
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
22
Feb
2019
She Drew The Gun
Mono, Glasgow, UK
23
Feb
2019
She Drew The Gun
Sneaky Pete's, Edinburgh, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Music at SXSW 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejxbp6/acts/avrrn3
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
2017-03-16T22:38:28
16
Mar
2017
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Music at SXSW 2017
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
BBC Music Introducing: She Drew the Gun
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezg8gw
Maida Vale Studios
2015-05-13T22:38:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02r7rv4.jpg
13
May
2015
BBC Music Introducing: She Drew the Gun
16:00
Maida Vale Studios
