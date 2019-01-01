Wilma LippBorn 26 April 1925
Wilma Lipp
Wilma Lipp Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilma Lipp (born 26 April 1925 in Vienna) is an Austrian operatic soprano, particularly associated with Mozart roles, especially Konstanze in Die Entführung aus dem Serail and the Queen of the Night in Die Zauberflöte.
