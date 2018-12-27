Dame Sarah Connolly
1963-06-13
Dame Sarah Connolly Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Sarah Patricia Connolly DBE (born 13 June 1963) is an English mezzo-soprano. Although best known for her baroque and classical roles, Connolly has a wide-ranging repertoire which has included works by Wagner as well as various 20th-century composers. She was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2010 New Year Honours and a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to music.
Dame Sarah Connolly Performances & Interviews
- Britten: Phaedra - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:10:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Britten's Phaedra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p30q0
Britten: Phaedra - Preview Clip
- Lennox Berkeley: Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T10:04:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Lennox Berkeley's Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p305x
Lennox Berkeley: Four Poems of St.Teresa of Avila - Preview Clip
Dame Sarah Connolly Tracks
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Last played on
Streams of pleasure (Theodora)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
Last played on
Dopo notte (Ariodante)
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Last played on
La Chevelure (3 Chansons de Bilitis)
Claude Debussy
Viens! Une flûte invisible soupire...
André Caplet
La flûte enchantée (Shéhérazade)
Maurice Ravel
Die Mainacht, Op.43 No.2
Johannes Brahms
Last played on
Das Rheingold
Richard Wagner
Last played on
By a Bierside
Ivor Gurney
Last played on
A Charm of Lullabies
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
The Music Makers
Edward Elgar
Last played on
The Cloths of Heaven
Rebecca Clarke
Last played on
In Flanders (arr. for voice and orchestra)
Ivor Gurney
Last played on
King David
Herbert Howells
Last played on
Welcome as the dawn of day (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius, Op.37: Part II (excerpt)
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
Wenn ich in deine Augen sehe
Fanny Mendelssohn
Last played on
Sleeplessness ... Sails
Lisa Illean
Farewell
Mark-Anthony Turnage
A Charm of Lullabies
Benjamin Britten
Journey's End
Gustav Holst
Somnus
Benjamin Britten
A Sweet Lullaby
Benjamin Britten
A Charm of Lullabies, Op 41 - Cradle Song
Benjamin Britten
Journey's End
Frank Bridge
Goddess of Night
Herbert Howells
Come to me in my dreams
Frank Bridge
'Into my heart an air that kills' (A Shropshire Lad)
Sir Arthur Somervell
Thou didst delight my eyes
Ivor Gurney
'Love Sight' (The House of Life)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Weep you no more, sad fountains
Hubert Parry
A Soft Day
Charles Villiers Stanford
Songs For Ariel
Michael Tippett
Last played on
All Night Under The Moon
Ivor Gurney
Last played on
The Lost Nightingale
Muriel Herbert
Last played on
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Robert Schumann
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in C minor; 4th movement; Urlicht (Sehr feierlich, aber schlicht)
Gustav Mahler
Last played on
Caro!... Bella! (Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Eye of A Bird
Dame Sarah Connolly
Last played on
