Turtles (Hangul: 거북이) was a South Korean hip-hop group which debuted in 2001. The single "Airplane" (bihaengi) from their fourth album topped the KBS chart in September 2006.

The lead singer, "Turtleman" (born Lim Sung-hoon), died of a heart attack on April 2, 2008; he was found by his manager at his apartment at 2:30pm.

On September 4, 2008, the remaining members (Geum Bi and Z-E) announced the official disbandment. On April 18, 2011 they announced they would be returning on April 28, with a new male member and single. However, no releases have been made as of 2008.