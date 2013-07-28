TurtlesSouth Korean hip-hop group. Formed 20 December 2001. Disbanded 4 September 2008
Turtles
2001-12-20
Turtles (Hangul: 거북이) was a South Korean hip-hop group which debuted in 2001. The single "Airplane" (bihaengi) from their fourth album topped the KBS chart in September 2006.
The lead singer, "Turtleman" (born Lim Sung-hoon), died of a heart attack on April 2, 2008; he was found by his manager at his apartment at 2:30pm.
On September 4, 2008, the remaining members (Geum Bi and Z-E) announced the official disbandment. On April 18, 2011 they announced they would be returning on April 28, with a new male member and single. However, no releases have been made as of 2008.
