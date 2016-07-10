Noro MoralesPuerto Rican composer, band leader. Born 4 January 1912. Died 16 January 1964
Noro Morales
1912-01-04
Noro Morales Biography (Wikipedia)
Norosbaldo Morales (January 4, 1912, Puerta de Tierra – January 16, 1964, San Juan) was a Puerto Rican pianist and bandleader.
Noro Morales Tracks
Istanbul, Not Constantinople Mambo
Les Clarke
Istanbul, Not Constantinople Mambo
Istanbul, Not Constantinople Mambo
Serenata Ritmica
Noro Morales
Serenata Ritmica
Serenata Ritmica
Vamos Ya
Noro Morales
Vamos Ya
Vamos Ya
110th Street and 5th Avenue
Noro Morales
110th Street and 5th Avenue
110th Street and 5th Avenue
Mambo Coco
Noro Morales
Mambo Coco
Mambo Coco
