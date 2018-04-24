Bop English
Bop English
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0344j8y.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2d3a870-c528-47e0-9d47-1bf7504a8620
Bop English Tracks
Sort by
Willy Spends An Evening
Bop English
Willy Spends An Evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344j8y.jpglink
Willy Spends An Evening
Last played on
Danis Blues (It Was Beyond Our Control)
Bop English
Danis Blues (It Was Beyond Our Control)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344j8y.jpglink
Danis Blues (It Was Beyond Our Control)
Last played on
Struck Matches
Bop English
Struck Matches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tfkfs.jpglink
Struck Matches
Last played on
Trying - 6Music Session - 04-06-2015
Bop English
Trying - 6Music Session - 04-06-2015
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344j8y.jpglink
Trying - 6Music Session - 04-06-2015
Last played on
Sentimental Wilderness
Bop English
Sentimental Wilderness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032trvg.jpglink
Sentimental Wilderness
Last played on
Struck Matches (BBC session 040615)
Bop English
Struck Matches (BBC session 040615)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344j8y.jpglink
Struck Matches (BBC session 040615)
Last played on
Trying
Bop English
Trying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344j8y.jpglink
Trying
Last played on
College Student #2 (BBC session 040615) FOR GID
Bop English
College Student #2 (BBC session 040615) FOR GID
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344j8y.jpglink
Dani's Blues
Bop English
Dani's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344j8y.jpglink
Dani's Blues
Last played on
Have I Got It Wrong?
Bop English
Have I Got It Wrong?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344j8y.jpglink
Have I Got It Wrong?
Last played on
Back to artist