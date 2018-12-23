Jack ScottBorn 24 January 1936. Died 1998
Jack Scott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2cf0640-295d-4931-ad4e-95f7ce92b6f9
Jack Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Scott (born Giovanni Domenico Scafone, Jr., January 24, 1936, Windsor, Ontario, Canada) is a Canadian American singer and songwriter. He was the first white rock and roll star to come out of Detroit, Michigan. He was inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011 and has been called "undeniably the greatest Canadian rock and roll singer of all time."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Scott Tracks
Sort by
There's Trouble Brewin'
Jack Scott
There's Trouble Brewin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's Trouble Brewin'
Last played on
Jingle Bell Slide
Jack Scott
Jingle Bell Slide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jingle Bell Slide
Last played on
My True Love
Jack Scott
My True Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My True Love
Last played on
Leroy
Jack Scott
Leroy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leroy
Last played on
What In The Worlds Come Over You
Jack Scott
What In The Worlds Come Over You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A WOnderful Night Out
Jack Scott
What A WOnderful Night Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A WOnderful Night Out
Last played on
Wiggle on out (2015)
Jack Scott
Wiggle on out (2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wiggle on out (2015)
Last played on
What In The World
Jack Scott
What In The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What In The World
Last played on
Goodbye Baby
Jack Scott
Goodbye Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Baby
Last played on
Burning Bridges
Jack Scott
Burning Bridges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Bridges
Last played on
Bo`s gone to jail
Jack Scott
Bo`s gone to jail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bo`s gone to jail
Last played on
The Way I Walk
Jack Scott
The Way I Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way I Walk
Last played on
Oh Little One
Jack Scott
Oh Little One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Little One
Last played on
You Don`t Know What You`ve Got
Jack Scott
You Don`t Know What You`ve Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HONKY TONK BLUES
Jack Scott
HONKY TONK BLUES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HONKY TONK BLUES
Last played on
TENNESSEE SATURDAY NIGHT
Jack Scott
TENNESSEE SATURDAY NIGHT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TENNESSEE SATURDAY NIGHT
Last played on
Wiggle On Out
Jack Scott
Wiggle On Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wiggle On Out
Last played on
TWO TIMING WOMAN
Jack Scott
TWO TIMING WOMAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TWO TIMING WOMAN
Last played on
Jack Scott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist