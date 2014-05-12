Cover Drive are a four-piece band from Barbados consisting of Amanda Reifer, T-Ray Armstrong, Barry "Bar-Man" Hill and Jamar Harding. They have gained commercial success in the United Kingdom. They are best known as featuring artist in Far East Movement's hit single "Turn Up the Love".

The band was signed by record label Global Talent, a division of Polydor Records. The band obtained one of its major breaks by performing as an opening act during Rihanna's Loud Tour. The band were featured in upcoming promotions by the Barbados Tourism Authority, an international tourist-marketing agency of the Barbados government. The group released their debut album Bajan Style on 7 May 2012 in the United Kingdom, peaking at number 14. "Lovesick Riddim" was announced as their lead single from their EP, Liming In Limbo on 13 December 2013. The group's second album Fall Forward was finally released on 10 April 2017.