August Darnell Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas August Darnell Browder (born August 12, 1950), known professionally as August Darnell and under the stage name Kid Creole, is an American musician, singer and songwriter best known for co-founding Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band and subsequently forming and leading Kid Creole and the Coconuts.
August Darnell Tracks
