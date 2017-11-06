Gaetano MerolaBorn 4 January 1881. Died 30 August 1953
Gaetano Merola
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1881-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2c50448-7da2-49b3-9568-cb037f8c6304
Gaetano Merola Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaetano Merola (4 January 1881 – 30 August 1953) was an Italian conductor, pianist and founder of the San Francisco Opera.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gaetano Merola Tracks
Sort by
Che gelida manina (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Che gelida manina (La bohème)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Che gelida manina (La bohème)
Last played on
Back to artist