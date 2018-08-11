World Class Wreckin' CruFormed 1983. Disbanded 1988
World Class Wreckin' Cru
1983
World Class Wreckin' Cru Biography (Wikipedia)
World Class Wreckin' Cru was an electro group, best known for its contributions to early rap and its association with Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, and Michel'le.
World Class Wreckin' Cru Tracks
Juice
Juice
Slice
Slice
World Class
World Class
