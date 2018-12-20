Tenor FlyDied 17 June 2016
Tenor Fly
Tenor Fly Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Sutter (7 July 1967 – 17 June 2016), better known by his stage name Tenor Fly, was a British singer and rapper. He rose to prominence in the ragga movement of the early 1990s.
Sutter was a solo artist and later a member of Freestylers. Fly was active in the music business from 1988, and was best known for his work with other artists, such as Rebel MC, Top Cat, Barrington Levy and Sir Coxson Sound.
Sutter died on 17 June 2016 with no details regarding his death made public.
Tenor Fly Tracks
Tarantula (feat. DJ Fresh, Spyda & Tenor Fly)
Pendulum
Tarantula (Icarus Remix) (feat. DJ Fresh, Spyda & Tenor Fly)
Pendulum
Baja Frequencia
Tenor Fly
B-Boy Stance
Freestylers
Bump and Grind
Tenor Fly
Rude Boy Talk (Toddla T & Mele RMX)
Tenor Fly
Born again
Tenor Fly
Soundbwoy (feat. Top Cat & Tenor Fly)
Sherwood & Pinch
Born Again (Congo Natty Family Nyabinghi Remix)
Tenor Fly
Signs
Tenor Fly
Fever
Tenor Fly
Rude Boy Talk (Toddla T & Mele Remix)
Tenor Fly
Tarantula (Benny Page Dub)
Pendulum
Rude Boy Talk (Mele & Toddla T Remix)
Tenor Fly
