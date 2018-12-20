Jonathan Sutter (7 July 1967 – 17 June 2016), better known by his stage name Tenor Fly, was a British singer and rapper. He rose to prominence in the ragga movement of the early 1990s.

Sutter was a solo artist and later a member of Freestylers. Fly was active in the music business from 1988, and was best known for his work with other artists, such as Rebel MC, Top Cat, Barrington Levy and Sir Coxson Sound.

Sutter died on 17 June 2016 with no details regarding his death made public.