Billy GibbonsBorn 16 December 1949
Billy Gibbons
1949-12-16
Billy Gibbons Biography (Wikipedia)
William Frederick Gibbons (born December 16, 1949) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor, best known as the guitarist and lead singer of American rock band ZZ Top. He began his career in the Moving Sidewalks, who recorded Flash (1968) and opened four dates for the Jimi Hendrix Experience. Gibbons formed ZZ Top in late 1969 and released ZZ Top's First Album in 1971.
Gibbons has made appearances with other artists and acted on television shows, most notably Bones. He was ranked at number 32 on the 2011 Rolling Stone list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Gibbons Performances & Interviews
Billy Gibbons Tracks
Run Rudolph Run
Lemmy
Run Rudolph Run
Run Rudolph Run
Last played on
Rollin' And Tumblin'
Billy Gibbons
Rollin' And Tumblin'
Rollin' And Tumblin'
Last played on
Run Run Rudolph
Lemmy
Run Run Rudolph
Run Run Rudolph
Last played on
