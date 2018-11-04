The DupreesDoo-wop band. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1970
The Duprees
1962
The Duprees Biography (Wikipedia)
The Duprees are an American musical group of doo-wop style who had a series of hit records in the early 1960s.
You Belong To Me
You Belong To Me
Check Yourself
Check Yourself
My Own True Love
My Own True Love
Have You Heard
Have You Heard
Delicious
Delicious
Why Don't You Believe Me
Why Don't You Believe Me
