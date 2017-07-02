Tuff CrewFormed 1985
Tuff Crew
1985
Tuff Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
Tuff Crew is a hip hop group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, dubbed "Philly's first Rap Supergroup". Members include Ice Dog, L. A. Kid, Tone Love, and DJ Too Tuff,
Tuff Crew Tracks
My Part of Town
My Part of Town
Come On & Go Off
Come On & Go Off
Detonator
Detonator
