Randall DunnAmerican producer, engineer, and musician
Randall Dunn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2be6d74-fac1-4199-9ddc-f3f280630994
Randall Dunn Biography (Wikipedia)
Randall Dunn is an American record producer, audio engineer, and musician.
As a record producer, he has worked with musical acts such as Sunn O))), Six Organs of Admittance, Marissa Nadler, Wolves in the Throne Room, Boris, Anna Von Hausswolff, Akron/Family, Oren Ambarchi, Eyvind Kang, The Cave Singers, Earth, and Jesse Sykes, among others. Pitchfork has described him as "a go-to producer for metal but also for indie acts looking to add more edge and atmosphere."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Randall Dunn Performances & Interviews
Randall Dunn Tracks
Sort by
Something About That Night
Randall Dunn
Something About That Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something About That Night
Last played on
Back to artist