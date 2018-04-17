Lice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p064p1vv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2bb4567-a7ed-462c-804e-21b45ce76e94
Lice Tracks
Sort by
Stammering Bill
Lice
Stammering Bill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064p8gd.jpglink
Stammering Bill
Last played on
The Human Parasite
Lice
The Human Parasite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064p1xg.jpglink
The Human Parasite
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lice
Upcoming Events
8
Jan
2019
Lice, 404, Squid (UK) and Haze (Sheffield)
The Old Blue Last, London, UK
5
May
2019
Lice, Metronomy, MONO, Doe, Black Honey, The Sherlocks, Ibibio Sound Machine, Decade, Can't Swim, Rozi Plain, Crows, Life, Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation, Jamie Lenman, Earls, JOHN, Blood Youth, CHILDCARE, Orchards, Anatomy, DREAM STATE (UK), Petrol Girls, Hotel Lux, Saint Agnes, Heavy Lungs, Dark Dark Horse, Magique, Fivehead, Yr Poetry, Rich List and sweetbellechobaby
Unknown venue, Leicester, UK
5
May
2019
Lice, Giant Rooks, The New Coast, Ed The Dog, The Mysterines and SUN SILVA
Unknown venue, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
25
Jul
2019
Lice, Heavy Lungs
Unknown venue, Bruton, UK
Lice Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist