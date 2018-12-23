Jon Cutler
Jon Cutler Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Cutler (born 1969) is an American house DJ from Brooklyn.
Cutler has lived in New York City all his life. He began DJing at the age of 15, and studied photography at the School of Visual Arts before returning to house music full-time. Cutler began releasing 12-inch remixes on his own Distant Music record label in 1997.
In 2001, Cutler produced the track "It's Yours" (featuring E-Man) for Chez Music, which hit #38 on the UK Singles Chart. In 2004, he was featured on the compilation album Afterdark: New York City, which peaked at #23 on the U.S. Billboard Top Electronic Albums chart. In 2012, Mat Zo sampled this song for his song "It's Yours" on his Bipolar LP.
Jon Cutler Tracks
De Ja Vu (Lips Dub)
It's Yours (Original Distant Music Mix)
It's Yours (feat. E-Man)
It's Yours vs. Petrol Dubplate (Acapella)
It's Yours (feat. E-Man)
You Groove Me (Osunlade Remix)
640 (feat. Matthias Heilbronn)
It's Yours
