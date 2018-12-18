Departure Lounge were an English musical group consisting of:

They were initially known as Tim Keegan & Departure Lounge, reflecting the fact that Keegan was the singer and main lyricist. They released an album under this name in 1999 (reissued 2000), Out of Here, which received warm reviews in both the general and music press (subsequent re-releases of the CD have changed the name to simply Departure Lounge). They assumed the simpler group name for their two subsequent albums, Jetlag Dreams (2001) and Too Late To Die Young (2002), both of which were released on former Cocteau Twins member Simon Raymonde's Bella Union label.

Departure Lounge disbanded in 2003. Keegan now works on solo projects. Anderson has played with a variety of bands as well as performing and recording as "Crayola Lectern" since 2006.