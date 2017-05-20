Shani Diluka (born 7 November 1976 in Monaco) is a pianist of Sri Lankan parents. She was among those to benefit from a programme initiated by Princess Grace of Monaco, which allowed talented children to receive special music lessons integrated into their normal schooling. She received the first prize in the Académie de Musique (Fondation Prince Rainier III). She subsequently studied with Odile Poisson, a pupil of Pierre Sancan. Enrolled in the Conservatoire de Paris in 1997, she studied with Georges Pludermacher and François-Frédéric Guy and later with Marie-Françoise Bucquet, Nicholas Angelich and Bruno Rigutto