Erase ErrataFormed 1999. Disbanded 2015
Erase Errata
1999
Erase Errata Biography (Wikipedia)
Erase Errata was a band from San Francisco, California. They often name experimentalists such as Captain Beefheart, The Fall, and the Minutemen as inspirations. The group favors improvisation as a compositional tool and each of their performances is a unique manifestation of established songs.
Erase Errata Tracks
A Passion For Acting (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 2003)
Boris The Spider (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 2003)
Retreat Most Familiar (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 2003)
Ease On Over (Radio 1 Session, 15 Dec 2003)
