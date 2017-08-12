Original ConceptFormed 1986
Original Concept
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2a84b13-0ff1-4002-a3e4-fe4aa34d601f
Original Concept Biography (Wikipedia)
Original Concept were an American 1980s hip-hop group from Long Island, New York, United States, best known for their single “Can You Feel It.” They only made one album and it was notable for the absence of lyrics on many of the tracks. The group are perhaps better known for their production prowess and instrumentals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Original Concept Tracks
Sort by
Pump That Bass
Original Concept
Pump That Bass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pump That Bass
Last played on
Can You Feel It?
Original Concept
Can You Feel It?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can You Feel It?
Last played on
Original Concept Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist